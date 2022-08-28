Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.