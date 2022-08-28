Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Everi worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Everi by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 6.0 %

EVRI stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

