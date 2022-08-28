Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

