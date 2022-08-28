Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.15 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

NYSE PGR opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

