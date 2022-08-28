Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,119 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

GSEW stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

