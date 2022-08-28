Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

