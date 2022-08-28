Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.