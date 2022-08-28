Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.33 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

