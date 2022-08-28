Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 51,351 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
ESGV opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.
