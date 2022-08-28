Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $276.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

