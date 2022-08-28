Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.