Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$6.34. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 160,405 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$658.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.19.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,389.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $591,999.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

