Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$6.34. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 160,405 shares.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$658.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$194,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,900.46. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $591,999 in the last quarter.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

