Sarcophagus (SARCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $41.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00828819 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
