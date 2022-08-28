Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in August

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.30 and a 200 day moving average of $348.27. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $282.50 and a twelve month high of $653.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SDMHF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €445.00 ($454.08) to €465.00 ($474.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

