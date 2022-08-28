Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $46.88 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scholastic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Scholastic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Scholastic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

