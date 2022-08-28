Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $293,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $70.21 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

