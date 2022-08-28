Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

