Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Decreases By 66.7%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.82. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Articles

