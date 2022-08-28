Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Drops By 66.7%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HMDPF opened at 13.44 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of 8.60 and a 1-year high of 13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 12.12.

Hammond Power Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

