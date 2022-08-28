Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Grows By 207.7%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

