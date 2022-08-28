Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Decreases By 67.5%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 371,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 240,124 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

