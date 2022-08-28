Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Rises By 28.0%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV opened at $9.84 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

