Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

