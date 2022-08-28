SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.53% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $25.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

