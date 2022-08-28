State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,538 shares of company stock worth $6,216,866. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

