State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,768 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 24.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diodes by 61.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

