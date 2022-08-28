State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,251,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 172,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

