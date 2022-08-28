Status Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Status has a total market cap of $99.62 million and $4.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.