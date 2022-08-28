Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.77 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,852.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,852.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

