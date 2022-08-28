Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.80 million.
