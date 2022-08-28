Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $43,817.11

Stipend (SPD) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $43,817.11 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,992.73 or 0.99910401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00226659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00140581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00230562 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00059564 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

