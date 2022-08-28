Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.45). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £215.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.50.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

