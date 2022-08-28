Stratis Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $83.25 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,403,015 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

