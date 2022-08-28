Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.79 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
