Supreme Finance Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $219,931.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Supreme Finance

Supreme Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,863,524 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

