Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

