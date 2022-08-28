Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.
Suzuki Motor Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
