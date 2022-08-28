T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

