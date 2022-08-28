T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

