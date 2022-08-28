TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Trading Down 4.0 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of LNC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.