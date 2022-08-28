TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

