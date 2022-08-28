Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,906 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.59 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

