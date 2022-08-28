The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.