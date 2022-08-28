The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

