The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

