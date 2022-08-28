TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 921,100 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TXMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,156,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,426.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of TXMD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $15.43. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.