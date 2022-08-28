TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 921,100 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,156,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,426.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXMD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $15.43. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

