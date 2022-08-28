Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TITN. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 59.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

