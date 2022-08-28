TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 0.4 %

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

