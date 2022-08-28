Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.7 %

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.