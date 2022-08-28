Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.7 %
TM stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.