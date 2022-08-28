Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

TM stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

